Elderly man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on South Side, police say The crash happened near a bank on Southeast Military Drive A man was hit by a vehicle in the 900 block of Southeast Military Drive. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – An elderly man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV on the South Side, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. Monday near a bank in the 900 block of Southeast Military Drive.
SAPD said the man, who they believe is around 75 years old, had stepped onto the road when he was hit.
The driver of the vehicle called police, SAPD said.
SAPD said the driver of the SUV was cooperative in their investigation and there is no indication they were intoxicated.
A part of the road is blocked off as SAPD continues their investigation.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
Matthew Craig headshot Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. ▶ 0:50 Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio ▶ 1:51 Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio Would you pay to park at La Cantera? ▶ 2:01 Would you pay to park at La Cantera? San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' ▶ 3:25 San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea ▶ 1:53 Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal ▶ 0:42 President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners ▶ 0:27 Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon ▶ 2:47 Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:45 Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says ▶ 1:03 Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help ▶ 2:23 Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death ▶ 1:34 Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms ▶ 0:44 Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms Check out these space heater safety tips ▶ 1:22 Check out these space heater safety tips Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 ▶ 0:56 Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to ▶ 1:04 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to 'KPop Demon Hunters' Creator Answers Fans’ Burning Questions ▶ 1:38 'KPop Demon Hunters' Creator Answers Fans’ Burning Questions ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run ▶ 0:32 ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio ▶ 1:26 Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community ▶ 1:52 Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road ▶ 0:57 San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest ▶ 1:03 Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin ▶ 2:07 Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin Do police have to wait 24 hours to declare an adult missing? ▶ 2:20 Do police have to wait 24 hours to declare an adult missing? Ousted Alamo Trust president questions timing of resignation request ▶ 1:13 Ousted Alamo Trust president questions timing of resignation request Previous photo Next photo