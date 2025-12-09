Skip to main content
Elderly man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on South Side, police say

The crash happened near a bank on Southeast Military Drive

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

A man was hit by a vehicle in the 900 block of Southeast Military Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An elderly man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV on the South Side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. Monday near a bank in the 900 block of Southeast Military Drive.

SAPD said the man, who they believe is around 75 years old, had stepped onto the road when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle called police, SAPD said.

SAPD said the driver of the SUV was cooperative in their investigation and there is no indication they were intoxicated.

A part of the road is blocked off as SAPD continues their investigation.

