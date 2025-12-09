SAPD and BCSO respond to 7 domestic violence calls hourly. How city leaders are pushing for change

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers and Bexar County sheriff’s deputies respond to nearly seven domestic violence–related calls every hour, a figure that underscores a long-standing problem in the region. While the issue persists, city leaders say more victims are coming forward — and that, they believe, is a sign of progress.

For survivor Alejandra Leija, speaking out is part of her healing.

“There were just so many red flags that I ignored,” she said. Leija recalled first experiencing abuse as a teenager, a pattern that continued into adulthood.

“There were violations, physical, mentally, psychologically and also sexually,” she said. “The process of leaving that, it was, you know what, I really need to take time and get out of here the right way.”

Her story echoes what the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence has documented: domestic violence rates over the last three years have remained relatively unchanged.

“It takes a long time to fix. Otherwise, we would have fixed it already if it were something quick,” said Erica Haller Stevenson, violence prevention administrator for the city. “Just because numbers don’t change doesn’t mean there’s not progress on some fronts.”

Stevenson said the city is expanding the support available to victims, offering services that help survivors safely transition out of abusive environments.

“They can find assistance finding a safe place to live, get help with expenses, find a job, get some counseling,” she said. “There’s really a lot of resources available to remove them from the situation that’s abusive and help them become independent.”

Leija said those services helped her finally break her cycle of abuse. Now she hopes others gain the strength to do the same.

“First, have grace for yourself,” she said. “If you find yourself in this situation, it’s OK. But you yourself have the power to say no more. I am hope — and so are you.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

