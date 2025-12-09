‘They have nothing’: San Antonio women, children facing homelessness are often escaping abuse

SAN ANTONIO – Across the region, communities are working to make the holidays special for children — many of whom are facing homelessness due to domestic violence.

According to Family Violence Prevention Services in Bexar County, nearly two-thirds of the domestic violence survivors they serve are children, something Brittney Ackerson also sees daily at the Corazon Ministries Day Center.

The center is a safe place for anyone experiencing homelessness, is on the verge of homelessness or needs a respite during the day.

However, some people who stop by the center are in true danger.

“Most of the women and children that come into the day center seeking some sort of safety is because they’re fleeing a domestic violence situation,” Ackerman said.

Ackerson is the director of the center, but she’s also been on the other side. She herself is an abuse survivor who has been unhoused. When she sees those families come in, she sees pain that she knows all too well.

“They don’t feel like there’s going to be a solution, and I remember being in those shoes where it’s like, ‘I don’t know if I can make it out of this,’” she said.

When asked about the kids who come in, she paused, holding back tears.

“That makes me emotional,” Ackerson said. “I see a lot of broken, a lot of the children and babies that come in, they won’t even look at you, they don’t want to talk. ... A 2-year-old will just sit there in a chair by itself and not do anything, and I’m like, ‘You should be running around like a banshee and you’re not.’”

Most of that demeanor is because of trauma, but Ackerson also said it’s partially because basic needs have to be met.

When escaping abuse, families usually have to leave everything behind and run.

“They have nothing. They don’t have birth certificates for their children. They rarely have their IDs. These poor babies barely even have clothing on sometimes,” Ackerson said.

In the winter, that can be life-threatening, which is why District 9 City Councilwoman Misty Spears’ office is holding a coat and jacket drive.

Through Dec. 17, her office is collecting gently worn or new jackets for families at Corazon Ministries and Family Violence Prevention Services, which runs the Battered Women’s Shelter.

“It’s just really important that we pull together, bring dignity back to these people that are enduring such a difficult time,” Spears said.

Ackerson said being warm isn’t just lifesaving in the moment, but long term as well.

“They’re more willing to get help the more comfortable that they are,” Ackerson said. “So if they’re warm, then it’s like, ‘OK, now let’s do something different. So keeping them warm actually saves their life where they can get help.”

Spears hopes caring for these kids will help break the cycle of abuse.

“To do that we have to educate, we have to show compassion so that they know what a healthy, loving relationship looks like, so they can go on to have wonderful loving relationships,” Spears said.

Ackerson said she already sees that happening.

“I have a lot of people that come back. I get Christmas cards on a regular basis,” Ackerson said. “They come to see me and then they end up serving the community in the day center because it was like, ‘You loved me through my broken, so now let me love them through theirs.’”

Anyone who wants to donate coats can drop them off at two locations:

District 9 Constituent Services Office at 16500 San Pedro Ave., Suite 235, San Antonio, Texas 78232

Walker Ranch Senior Center at 835 W. Rhapsody, San Antonio, Texas 78216

The office is also accepting monetary donations through Dec. 17. For questions about donations or participation, residents can email district9@sanantonio.gov.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

Read also: