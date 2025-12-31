Skip to main content
Ring in 2026 with these sweet deals across the Alamo City

Certain places are offering deals for New Year's Eve & New Year's Day

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

FILE - New Year's (Canva)

SAN ANTONIO – The year is almost over, but the party isn’t done quite yet.

Certain places around the Alamo City are offering deals to celebrate the start of 2026.

Here’s a list of some of the deals we found:

  • Crumbl - The popular cookie chain is offering six cookies for the price of four for orders placed before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, through the website or app. As a note, Crumbl will be closing early on New Year’s Eve, so be sure to get your dessert fix in before 9 p.m.
  • 7-Eleven - According to a press release, the convenience store chain is offering deals for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, only through the 7NOW delivery app. Use promo code “CHEERS” for $10 off $20 on New Year’s Eve and promo code “NYDAY” for 50% off on Jan. 1.
  • Baskin-Robbins - Rewards Members can enjoy 31% off Scoops on Wednesday only. Make sure to select the offer in the app or scan the QR code in-store to redeem the promotion.
  • KFC - Now through Jan. 5, the restaurant chain is offering KFC Rewards members a buy-one-get-one-free 8-count dark meat chicken on the bone bucket. This deal can only be redeemed online or through the app at participating locations before checkout.
  • Shake Shack - You can get a free Shakeburger when you purchase $10 on Wednesday. This deal can be redeemed by entering promo code “SHACKCHEER” online, through the app, in a restaurant kiosk or by mentioning it to your cashier at checkout. The code is case sensitive and does not work with other deals.
  • Little Caesars - Fans can get two large, one-topping pizzas for $4.99 when they use the promo code “PIZZAPIZZA.” This deal is available online or through the app at checkout at participating locations, for a limited time only.
  • Krispy Kreme - Now through Jan. 1, participating locations are offering two glazed, or one glazed and one assorted dozen for $20.26. The chain will also offer free deliveries on orders over $5. This deal can be redeemed in stores and online.

