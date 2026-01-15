Man accused of removing ankle monitor after Southwest Side shooting, affidavit states

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man serving a two-year parole sentence out of Bexar County is accused of removing an electronic monitoring device after shooting someone on the Southwest Side, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Freddy Lee Saiz, 32, was taken into custody on Jan. 7, 2026, for tampering with an electronic monitoring device and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Saiz is currently on parole for prohibited substance in a correctional facility and two felon in possession of a firearm charges, with a release date in November 2026, the affidavit states.

He’s accused of shooting a person on Oct. 21, 2025, in the 500 block of Walton Avenue and then fleeing the scene, a San Antonio police officer wrote in the affidavit.

Hours after Saiz fled the shooting scene, the affidavit said his ankle monitor recorded and sent a violation to parole personnel.

A parole officer later validated a warrant for Saiz’s arrest following the violation.

Saiz violated the conditions of his parole by removing the device, which had a GPS monitor, according to court documents.

Saiz’s last known location at the time was the H-E-B store, located in the 6800 block of South Zarzamora Street, the officer also wrote in the document.

Prior to his arrest, the affidavit states that Saiz did not attempt to contact a parole officer or enter a parole office to turn himself in.

