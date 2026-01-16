Guajolote Ranch project opponents to gather at San Antonio Planning Commission hearing

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Opponents of the Guajolote Ranch project are expected to gather at a San Antonio Planning Commission hearing on Friday.

In a news release, the Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance said the hearing revolves around Lennar Corporation’s municipal utility district (MUD) application for the project.

Recommended Videos

KSAT will livestream the 9 a.m. hearing in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

MUD is a different type of financing and governance structure that, if approved, would shape how the project’s infrastructure is built and paid for.

San Antonio leaders were briefed on the financing model on Dec. 17 during a work session, and it was decided to formally consider it on Friday.

A MUD is a separate political entity that can issue bonds and levy taxes to fund utility infrastructure — commonly water, wastewater and drainage — particularly in areas not served by a city’s utility system.

In this case, Guajolote Ranch is located in San Antonio’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, meaning it is outside city limits but within an area where San Antonio has limited authority.

Therefore, the city must formally consent before a MUD can be created there, making the City Council’s upcoming discussions and eventual vote a key step in the process.

The proposed development would create approximately 3,000 homes on 1,100 acres of land, located north of Grey Forest.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) approved a wastewater facility permit for the proposed development last October. Opponents, with the help of some state lawmakers, called for a rehearing on the permit, but TCEQ denied it.

More coverage on the Guajolote Ranch project: