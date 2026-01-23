San Antonio City Council signal opposition to Guajolote Ranch MUD recommendation as February vote looms

A Thursday hearing signaled opposition from San Antonio City Council for a looming vote on creating a Municipal Utility District for the Guajolote Ranch development in northwest Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio officials have less than two weeks to decide whether to approve a key piece of a planned housing project in northwest Bexar County, which has long drawn community opposition.

Guajolote Ranch is the proposed development, and it would create approximately 3,000 homes on 1,100 acres of land, located north of Grey Forest.

The project cleared one of several hurdles last October, after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) approved a wastewater discharge permit for the development.

For months, opponents fought against the permit because the wastewater treatment facility will be built directly over the Helotes Creek watershed, which supplies San Antonio with its drinking water.

Opponents, with the help of some state lawmakers, called for a rehearing on the permit, but TCEQ denied it.

On Thursday, city council held two special sessions, one discussing Guajolote Ranch and the other a lengthy hearing regarding when San Antonio police cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

As for the Guajolote Ranch discussion, it centered on the council’s forthcoming Feb. 5 vote to approve the creation of a Municipal Utility District (MUD), a financing and governing structure for the development.

The Thursday meeting followed San Antonio’s Planning Commission — after more than three hours of mostly opposed public comments — voting down the financing model 5-4.

What is a MUD?

A MUD is a different type of financing and governance structure that, if approved, would shape how the project’s infrastructure is built and paid for.

A MUD is a separate political entity that can issue bonds and levy taxes to fund utility infrastructure — commonly water, wastewater and drainage — particularly in areas not served by a city’s utility system.

In this case, Guajolote Ranch is located in San Antonio’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, meaning it is outside city limits but within an area where San Antonio has limited authority.

Therefore, the city must formally consent to the creation of a MUD within its boundaries.

While no actual vote took place during Thursday’s briefing, at least six council members signaled opposition to the development, and comments from Lennar reps saying the project “would go forward with or without” the MUD’s approval.

Should council vote against creating the MUD, city staff said the developer could return to TCEQ for reconsideration of the MUD’s approval.

A graph detailing the Municipal Utility District process for the Guajolote Ranch development in northwest Bexar County. (City of San Antonio)

