City of San Antonio announces closures, delays impacted by wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – While some of its services will remain operational this weekend, the City of San Antonio said others will be closed or adjusted due to this weekend’s freezing weather.

These services, which the city has deemed “critical,” will continue on despite the weather.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio fire and police departments

Public Works Department

Animal Care Services Enforcement

311

San Antonio International Airport

City Homeless Outreach Teams

The following are the city’s facility closures this weekend:

Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate Office, Head Start, and Early Head Start

Bitters Brush Site (1800 Wurzbach Parkway)

All Bulky Waste drop-off centers (1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 1531 Frio City Road and 2755 Rigsby Road)

Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (7030 Culebra Road)

Animal Care Services shelter (staff will continue caring for pets at the shelter; animal care officers remain on patrol for any animal-related emergencies)

San Antonio Municipal Court

All Metro Health clinics and offices

Carver Community Cultural Center

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices

Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

Spanish Governors Palace

All city meetings scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, have been canceled, according to the city’s news release.

Travel trouble at SAT

As of Saturday night, the city said dozens of flights have already been canceled at San Antonio International Airport.

In all, 63 flights are out of commission: 56 previously scheduled for Sunday and seven more originally scheduled for Monday.

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status here before driving with caution to the airport.

‘Resiliency hubs’ remain open

The city said its libraries, parks, community centers and senior centers — which are also doubling as resiliency hubs and warming centers — will be open to anyone who needs a place to stay warm during the day.

Temporary delays; status of non-essential workers

Depending on road conditions Monday morning, officials said the city’s Solid Waste Services will be operational but could experience a delayed start at worst.

All other non-essential workers, who can perform their duties offsite, will be able to do so remotely, the city said.

More recent local news coverage on KSAT: