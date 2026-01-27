Around 65K customers impacted by outages during peak of winter weather, CPS Energy says

SAN ANTONIO – Around 65,000 customers were impacted by outages during the peak of winter weather over the weekend, according to CPS Energy.

“All Winter Storm Fern-related outages have been restored,” the utility said in a statement Monday. “CPS Energy continues to monitor winter weather conditions and their potential impact on system reliability.”

Recommended Videos

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, CPS Energy said crews were working to restore service for seven outages affecting around 12 customers.

Over the weekend, CPS Energy said one of the primary cause of outages was ice accumulation.

For the latest outage information, click here.

The utility reminds customers that Monday and Tuesday are designated as “yellow” days. Customers are encouraged to reduce electricity use, particularly from high-energy appliances. That includes delaying use of ovens, washers and dryers when possible.

Read also: