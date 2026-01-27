San Antonio Animal Care Services receives more than 1,100 calls so far during cold weather

SAN ANTONIO – As freezing temperatures hit South Central Texas, Animal Care Services is feeling the impact.

An ACS spokesperson said more than 1,100 calls for service came in over the weekend. She said half of those were for alleged weather-related neglect.

In total, ACS took in more than 100 animals over the past two days, and close to 100 criminal citations were issued.

“I think the numbers tell us that we still got a lot of work to do‚” ACS spokesperson Lisa Norwood said.

Norwood said ACS upped its staffing to handle the call volume, but she said the city needs the community’s help, too.

“We know that we have more to do, but we can’t do it without the community,” she said.

Norwood said if someone sees or hears an animal that might need help during the cold weather, the best thing to do is call 311 with a location and description.

“When you do call 311, as much information as possible, that’s what’s going to help us,” she said. “Give us those details.”

As weather conditions improve, the City of San Antonio is slated to fully reopen and resume regular operations on Tuesday. ACS will be open for adoptions, fosters and donations for anyone who wants to help.

