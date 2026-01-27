San Antonio plumber shares tips to protect pipes during freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – When the temperatures dropped this weekend, San Antonians bundled up.

And it appears many likely remembered to do the same for their pipes.

Philip Little, plumbing service manager of Comfort-Air Engineering and Primo Plumbing, told KSAT on Monday morning that the company had received fewer calls about potentially freeze-damaged pipes than it had expected.

“I think San Antonio as a whole has kind of gotten after 2021 — the big freeze that we had — that everybody has kind of learned a little bit,” he said.

Having consistent power, which keeps the San Antonio Water System pumps running, also helps, he said, since running water is less likely to freeze than still water.

However, a burst pipe might not be obvious right off the bat.

Little told KSAT later in the day they had received more calls as the ice began to thaw, and damaged lines began to leak.

Even those who made it through the weekend without problems should take precautions to make it through another chilly night Monday.

Here are some tips:

Cover or wrap external pipes and spigots to ensure cold air can’t get at them. Make sure all exposed areas are covered.

Alternatively, leave a small stream of cold water running from the spigots. Just remember that water will turn to ice wherever it pools.

Remember other exposed outdoor pipes, such as pool fillers and sprinkler system back flow preventers.

Prepare and insulate pipes in other problem areas of the home, like attics, which Little said can get just as cold the temperatures outside.

If you do get a burst pipe, shut off your water at the meter until a plumber can come and check it out.

