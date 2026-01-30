Family urges drivers to stay alert after father killed while experiencing car troubles on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – One family is asking drivers to be aware of vehicles pulled over on the shoulder after the tragic loss of a father.

Miguel Martinez, 34, was hit by multiple vehicles around 6 a.m. Monday, while servicing his truck on the side of Highway 90 near General McMullen, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Now, his wife and children are left planning his memorial, sharing his story in the hopes it saves someone else’s life.

“I wasn’t supposed to plan for this,” Shugey Lee Martinez said. “The battery ended up dying in that long strip (on Highway 90), but my husband went all the way as far to the right (on the shoulder) as he could.”

SAPD said the shoulder Martinez tried to pull over on is narrow. That’s why his wife, Shugey, wants people in our city to keep an eye out.

“Move over,” she said, asking drivers to be aware of anyone in an emergency situation.

Martinez was a husband, father and son. To many in our community, he was known as Coach Mike.

He was “passionate, big-hearted and goofy,” Shugey said. He was “a loving husband and a loving father.”

In November, KSAT covered a similar crash in Kendall County. A mom and her two young sons died on the shoulder of I-10 after being hit by another vehicle.

According to its website, TxDOT recommends that if your car breaks down on a highway, to do the following:

Pull over as far as possible

Turn on your hazard lights

Make your car visible (lights, lifting hood, etc.)

Exit the vehicle on the passenger side to a safer location

Martinez’s family is currently fundraising online to help pay for his memorial.

