Live and dead pests found in kitchen of restaurant ordered to shut down by Metro Health

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health inspectors issued demerits to two different restaurants in January after finding multiple live and dead pests, including roaches, in the kitchens.

Stone Werks Big Rock Grille

6626 W 1604 N

Metro Health told KSAT it shut down Stone Werks for one day after Metro Health inspectors found 10 violations at the restaurant during a Jan. 6 inspection.

The inspection report shows the restaurant was given a score of 82 and was ordered to get deep cleaned.

The report stated multiple live and dead roaches were found inside the kitchen. Chicken was also in what the U.S. Department of Agriculture considers the danger zone — about 50 degrees colder than it should be.

Pho House

830 W 1604 N

Employees invited KSAT Behind the Kitchen Door to show how they cleaned up after a Jan. 5 inspection.

This is the second year in a row the restaurant has been featured on Behind the Kitchen Door.

During the most recent inspection, Metro Health gave the restaurant a score of 79.

“It said that they found live and dead pests,” said KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra. “Have you cleaned the kitchen up?”

“Yeah, we already cleaned the kitchen up,” responded employees.

Another employee took KSAT back to the kitchen.

“You can do your job, come in,” he said.

KSAT saw cut limes, cilantro and bean sprouts that were sitting at a prep table, which Metro Health cited in their report. An employee brushed it off, saying that had not been an issue before.

Metro Health also cited the restaurant for having a sink that did not have working water. The employee said the sink had since been fixed.

Other scores from the week of Jan. 4 through Jan. 10:

Chick-fil-a - 100

106 Houston

Dragon Bowlz - 100

1 UTSA Circle

Jolt Cafe Bar- 100

500 McCullough

Bayseas Catfish - 100

13954 Nacogdoches

Blanco BBQ - 100

13259 Blanco

Guanajuato Bakery - 100

10203 Culebra

Los Cocos Panaderia - 100

3711 West Ave

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

