Medina Valley ISD begins search for new superintendent as Scott Caloss announces retirement

CASTROVILLE, Texas – Medina Valley Independent School District has started the search for its next superintendent after current superintendent Scott Caloss announced his retirement Thursday.

Caloss is retiring from public education after 34 years, effective June 30, the district said in a news release.

Caloss served as superintendent of MVISD since 2022, “leading the district through a period of historic growth, long-range planning, and major capital investment,” according to the release.

During Caloss’ tenure, voters approved bond elections in 2022 and 2023 to fund new schools, facility expansions and infrastructure to support the MVISD’s rapidly growing population, the district said.

MVISD was also named a finalist for the 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards under Caloss’ leadership, the district said.

Prior to joining MVISD, Caloss served as superintendent in other school districts in Texas, according to the MVISD website.

“It has been an honor to serve the Medina Valley ISD community alongside such dedicated educators and staff,” Caloss said. “I am grateful to the Board of Trustees, our employees, students, and families for their support, and I look forward to the district’s continued success.”

The Medina Valley ISD Board of Trustees selected Arrow Educational Services to facilitate the superintendent search process. The district also distributed surveys to the community to gather input.

The board will review applications March 18, conduct first-round interviews in late March and name a finalist in April, the district said.

