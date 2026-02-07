BCSO searching for Southeast Side shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

Trizeah Nathaniel Deleon Gomez fled the scene of a shooting, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said, in a Gray 2025 Ford Bronco.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous in connection with a Thursday shooting on the Southeast Side.

Trizeah Nathaniel Deleon Gomez fled the scene of the shooting in the 5500 block of Doncaster Drive near Harmony Elementary School, the sheriff’s office said, and is believed to be in possession of a handgun.

Deleon Gomez was last seen operating a Gray Ford Bronco with license plate XHD7265.

It is unclear at this time how many people, if any, were injured or killed in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone who locates Deleon Gomez or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Violent Crimes Unit immediately at (210) 335-6000.

