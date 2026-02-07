Skip to main content
Clear icon
80º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct
Woman arrested, accused of murdering boyfriend in China Grove, affidavit says
WATCH: 2026 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio
Millions of Amazon Prime customers may be eligible for refunds after FTC settlement

Local News

BCSO searching for Southeast Side shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

Trizeah Nathaniel Deleon Gomez fled the scene of a shooting Thursday, BCSO says

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Trizeah Nathaniel Deleon Gomez fled the scene of a shooting, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said, in a Gray 2025 Ford Bronco. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous in connection with a Thursday shooting on the Southeast Side.

Trizeah Nathaniel Deleon Gomez fled the scene of the shooting in the 5500 block of Doncaster Drive near Harmony Elementary School, the sheriff’s office said, and is believed to be in possession of a handgun.

Recommended Videos

Deleon Gomez was last seen operating a Gray Ford Bronco with license plate XHD7265.

It is unclear at this time how many people, if any, were injured or killed in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone who locates Deleon Gomez or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Violent Crimes Unit immediately at (210) 335-6000.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos