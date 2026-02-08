Suspect arrested after man shot in neck outside West Side home, SAPD says

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Culebra Road near NW 27th Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested after a man was allegedly shot in the neck outside a West Side home, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Culebra Road near NW 27th Street.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, a Sunday police preliminary report states officers found the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said multiple witnesses reportedly saw the shooting, providing responding officers with a description of the alleged shooter.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the report states.

Officers found the suspect nearby and detained him for further investigation, police said.

SAPD said the suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read more: