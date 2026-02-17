Bexar County voter reacts as polls open for March primary election

SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is officially underway in Bexar County, with polls opening Tuesday morning across San Antonio ahead of the March primary election.

At Lions Field Adult and Senior Center near downtown San Antonio, one of dozens of polling sites countywide, Yolanda Hager was among the first in line.

She said she always makes a point of voting early and coming prepared.

“I thought maybe (the lines) would be long this time, but people are at work,” Hager said.

She brought along a sample ballot to mark her choices in advance.

“Well, heck yeah, because then I could kind of investigate what I wanted to do. You know, I didn’t realize it was going to be so long.”

Voters will see a lengthy ballot this year, with high-profile races at both the state and local levels.

To cut down on wait times, voters can choose from more than 40 polling locations countywide and are not limited to a single precinct during early voting.

In the last election cycle, Lions Field was among the busiest sites, while St. Philip’s College, Macedonia Baptist Church and the Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center saw lighter turnouts.

Texans do not have to be registered with a political party to participate in a primary, but they must choose one party’s ballot — Republican or Democrat — when they vote. Early voting in Bexar County runs for 10 days through Feb. 27. After that, voters will have to wait until Election Day, Tuesday, March 3.

Voters must bring an accepted form of photo identification, such as a Texas driver’s license or a passport. State law also prohibits wearing clothing, hats, buttons or other items that advocate for a candidate or party inside the polling place.

