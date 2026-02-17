City of Boerne confirms positive measles case linked to Bandera County exposure

BOERNE, Texas – The City of Boerne confirmed a positive measles case was identified this month and believes it is linked to an exposure in nearby Bandera County, according to a city news release.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing or simply being near someone infected, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left, making it easy to contract in shared spaces.

Boerne officials were notified of the case Feb. 12, and believe it is “isolated in nature.” The city said it is likely tied to a positive exposure in Bandera County, “which is linked to out-of-state travel.”

The city said it is working with DSHS, which is working with local emergency management teams and healthcare providers.

DSHS is handling contact tracing and notification, the city said.

Earlier this month, at least two measles cases were reported inside an immigration detention center in Dilley, a city approximately one hour south of San Antonio.

KSAT reached out to DSHS for more information Tuesday morning. This article will be updated with the agency’s response.

