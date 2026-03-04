SAPD, Bexar County sheriff unveil plans to ease fears after shooting in Austin

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office have both announced plans to help ease fears that people have in the wake of a mass shooting in Austin, reportedly tied to sentiments about the war in the Middle East.

The shooting outside Buford’s bar early Sunday morning left four people dead, including the gunman, and more than a dozen wounded.

Reports in the early hours of the investigation indicated that Austin police and the FBI were exploring the idea that the suspect, Ndiaga Diagne, may have attacked in response to the war in the Middle East.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar took to Facebook Tuesday evening to address the subject.

“Recently we’ve seen a deeply concerning series of attacks nationwide and even some affecting our neighboring counties,” he said in the recorded video. “These events have understandably caused a great deal of worry and anxiety in our own community.”

Salazar said his agency will begin increased patrols in areas that could be potential targets, including places of worship, as a way to calm those fears.

A written statement from SAPD’s public information office went a bit further, noting that officers would be monitoring places of worship, as well as “schools and high traffic venues, such as amusement parks.”

Kamran Hajivandi, who owns Pasha Mediterranean Grill along with other businesses, said San Antonio’s police chief and mayor have reached out to him personally, offering support and guidance.

“That if we need any help, any extra patrol, they gladly will cooperate,” Hajivandi said. “They told us if there are any activities that are suspicious that we need to report them immediately.”

Hajivandi is also part of the Mehr Foundation, a cultural organization whose members have roots in Iran.

He said that while he has not heard of any potential trouble or threats aimed at the group, he remains vigilant and encourages others to do the same.

“There are crazy people out there, and there are extremist people out there, and they will react,” Hajivandi said. “We should expect that.”

KSAT 12 News also requested interviews with several synagogues and the Jewish Community Center.

None of them responded, although the JCC issued a written statement earlier in the week.

“In light of the weekend’s events, we are in close communication with local law enforcement. At this time, there are no known threats locally,” the statement said, in part.

With spring break just around the corner, part of law enforcement’s vigilance will focus on large venues.

Jillian Mehlberger, a student at San Antonio College, said she plans to spend the time off from school with family.

“I’m not going to be in any crowded spaces, but I just worry that it might happen again in some crowded spaces,” Mehlberger said.

Mehlberger said knowing about the increased patrols does help to ease her mind.

Both SAPD and BCSO said that while they will do their part to keep everyone safe, they still need some assistance from the public.

The agencies encourage everyone to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.

