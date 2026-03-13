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Local News

1 year after rock smashed her windshield, woman says San Antonio overpass still needs improvements

San Antonio police have still not made any arrests in the case

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Even one year later, Violeta Medlin said she can still hear the sound of a rock smashing her front windshield.

KSAT first covered what happened to Medlin in March 2025. She said someone threw a rock off an overpass on San Pedro Avenue near Hildebrand Avenue. She reported it to San Antonio police and called on the city for help.

One year later, she said more needs to be done.

“I don’t want it to happen to anybody else,” Medlin said. “That was a nightmare for me.”

There are a few streetlights on both sides of this overpass. A spokesperson with CPS Energy said those lights are not new.

Medlin is calling for cameras and gates to stop a crime like this from happening to someone else.

Medlin said the bridge “needs to be gated.”

“It’s just the rails,” she said. “Anybody can still stand there and do what they want to do.”

This week, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department told KSAT no arrests have been made in Medlin’s case.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

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