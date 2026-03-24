Kendall County applies to be International Dark Sky Community

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

DARK SKIES INCREASINGLY RARE: Light pollution is a growing problem

HILL COUNTRY FIGHTING BACK: Several Hill Country locations have applied for or received “Dark Sky” designation

WHAT IT REQUIRES: Stringent rules call for downward-facing lights and limited light pollution in new development

STORY

KENDALL COUNTY, TEXAS – WHAT IS DARK SKY INTERNATIONAL?

An Arizona-based organization, Dark Sky International has been making headway in the field of light pollution. In their own words:

“Thanks to more than 193,000 supporters, members, and advocates in more than 70 countries, we provide leadership, tools, and resources for individuals, policymakers, and industry, in order to reduce light pollution and promote responsible outdoor lighting that is beautiful, healthy, and functional.”

Light pollution continues to be a growing problem in much of the industrial world.

WHERE CAN YOU FIND ‘DARK SKY’ LOCATIONS?

According to their website, Dark Sky International has certified more than 200 places across the world.

Flagstaff, Arizona, was the very first “Dark Sky” designation. The city received certification in 2001.

Dark Sky locations can be found in 22 countries on 6 continents.

HILL COUNTRY SEES OPPORTUNITY

A nice chunk of those 200 places can be found in the Texas Hill Country. Several locations have received or are applying to receive the designation. Why? Tourism is one reason, as many people visit the areas to get away from Texas’ big cities.

The other has to do with conservation. Most people who live here want to keep the Hill Country more sparsely populated in order to protect a fragile ecosystem.

>> Fredericksburg receives designation as an International Dark Sky Community

It should also be noted that the City of Boerne is very close to receiving an official designation.

COULD KENDALL COUNTY BE NEXT?

“This is a horsehead nebula,” explained Jack Estes, a Kendall County amateur astronomer, as he showed off his numerous photos of the celestial bodies.

A view of a nebula on Estes's telescope (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Estes knows his stuff, and he’s got the pictures to prove it. His passion for outer space and telescopes dates back to junior high.

As he’ll tell you, stargazing requires dark skies, and that’s exactly the reason he moved to rural Kendall County.

“It measures light pollution. It measures how dark the sky is,” said Estes, describing his other instrument: a dark sky meter.

A dark sky meter which measures light pollution (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Estes has been keeping track of light pollution for almost a decade, and he’s noticed an increase.

While Kendall County is still dark enough to look at the stars, it faces a tough road ahead.

“If we can stop the light pollution from occurring in the first place, it’s much easier to stop it before it happens than once it’s already happened,” said Estes.

Jack Estes searches for stars with his digital telescope (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Kendall County’s growth, as a county that’s technically part of the San Antonio metro, increases its light output on a daily basis. The Dark Sky designation would allow the county to stipulate how any new lights are installed.

“It allows us to regulate car dealerships, and outdoor billboards, and all these things that are just wasteful,” said Estes.

They’d also work with developers to make sure lights are pointed downward.

“So much of it is just wasted light coming from everybody’s backyard,” said Estes.

Kendall County is in the early stages of the application, but hopes to receive its designation within the next few years.