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Local News

Alternative rock band Blue October celebrates 20th anniversary of ‘Foiled’ with San Antonio show, North American tour

The band’s tour is scheduled to begin, coincidentally, in October

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Blue October, an alternative rock band out of Houston, is planning several shows across the Lone Star State, including a winter tour date in San Antonio. (Blue October's "Get Back Up" documentary)

SAN ANTONIO – Blue October, an alternative rock band out of Houston, is planning nearly a dozen shows across the Lone Star State, including a winter tour date in San Antonio, as a part of a North American tour.

The band is scheduled to arrive and perform on Dec. 12 in the Alamo City for a concert at Boeing Center at Tech Port.

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In all, Blue October is planning 11 shows in Texas, beginning with the tour’s first two dates in Abilene (Oct. 22) and Lubbock (Oct. 23); back-to-back dates in Irving (Nov. 27-28) and concluding the tour with mid-December dates in Beaumont (Dec. 10), Austin (Dec. 11), Hidalgo (Dec. 13), Corpus Christi (Dec. 17) and Houston (Dec. 18-19).

According to a Live Nation news release, the tour will serve as the band’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of its “Foiled” album, which was released in 2006. The platinum record brought the band commercial success with hits such as “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean.”

Blue October will be playing the album in its entirety during the tour, the news release states.

Presale tickets are on sale now, and public on-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, March 27 at this link.

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