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Local News

Six Flags Fiesta Texas brings back ‘enhanced chaperone policy’ for last weekend of March

The policy will go into effect March 28-29, park says

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger Dive Coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. (Courtesy, Six Flags)

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas has announced an “enhanced chaperone policy” for the final weekend of March.

Under the policy, all guests 17 years or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to, and remain in, the park from open to close.

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The policy will be reinstated on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, according to the amusement park’s Facebook page. Most recently, the policy went into effect last spring.

Chaperones must show a valid form of identification at entry. One chaperone may accompany no more than five guests age 17 or younger.

Guests found unaccompanied inside the park will be subject to removal, the park said. Guests attempting to enter the park or remain in the park without an appropriate chaperone will not be permitted.

The policy applies to all ticket and season pass holders.

The park said its guests deserve a safe and family-friendly atmosphere.

“The safety of our guests and associates remains a top priority at Six Flags Fiesta Texas,” the park said.

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