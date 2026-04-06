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Local News

UT San Antonio celebrates opening of tech-focused downtown student hub

‘San Pedro II’ will serve as the home for the College of AI, Cyber and Computing

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Officials celebrate the grand opening of San Pedro II. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIOUT San Antonio celebrated the grand opening of a new downtown hub focused on career development, technology, industry collaboration and other efforts.

The 180,000-square-foot “San Pedro II” building is located at 702 Dolorosa Street, and will serve as the new home of UTSA’s College of AI, Cyber and Computing.

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The college began offering classes in Fall 2025, and is now home to more than 5,000 students studying programs spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, computing and data science.

The building is also home to the USAA Student Success Center, which offers personalized coaching, mentoring and career preparation resources to help students graduate workforce-ready.

Also housed within the facility is the Najim Innovation District, where students translate classroom learning into real-world solutions by incubating business ventures, participating in community industry projects and developing an entrepreneurial mindset.

The Center for Civic and Community-Engaged Leadership rounds out the building’s academic offerings, providing experiential learning and leadership programs that connect students with community partners.

The Valero Engagement Center, also located within San Pedro II, supports industry engagement and conferences in San Antonio’s urban core.

The University said in a release that San Pedro II is a part of the university’s efforts to create an ecosystem that supports students and the community.

Read more UT San Antonio coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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