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Local News

Woman killed in South Side drive-by shooting identified

Sally Vasquez’s manner of death was a homicide, the medical examiner’s office says

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 40-year-old woman killed last week in a drive-by shooting on the South Side.

Sally Vasquez was fatally shot on April 3 in the 900 block of Burton Avenue, which is located near Aaron Place.

At least one person in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota Prius, opened fire and struck the corner house on Burton Avenue, San Antonio police said.

One of the bullets went through the home’s walls and hit Vasquez in her head, police stated.

According to a police report, there were “a lot” of bullet holes in Vasquez’s room.

A male witness told an officer that he lived in the room with Vasquez. He also mentioned that two other residents of the home had argued with an unknown person outside before the shooting, the report said.

At the scene, officers also found several shell casings outside the home. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired.

Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her manner of death was a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The white vehicle fled from the scene after the shooting, according to police.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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