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Local News

KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos of adorable pets for National Pet Day

April 11 is National Pet Day

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

San Antonio pet owners took a moment to honor and love their furry friends by sharing photos with KSAT in celebration of National Pet Day on April 11, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio pet owners took a moment Saturday to honor and love their furry friends by sharing photos with KSAT in celebration of National Pet Day.

National Pet Day is celebrated annually on April 11.

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Whether sitting still or caught mid-play, KSAT viewers captured their four-legged friends at their best.

Here are many “paws-tastic” photos from KSAT Connect:

Cameron is the King in Waiting for the Fiesta Pooch Parade with Therapy Animals of San Antonio.
BAbbey

Cameron is the King in Waiting for the Fiesta Pooch Parade with Therapy Animals of San Antonio.

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Downtown
Happy National pets Day! Chewy and Ony!!
Doomsday8611

Happy National pets Day! Chewy and Ony!!

0
South San Antonio
Happy National Pets Day!! Garfield and Cortana!
Doomsday8611

Happy National Pets Day!! Garfield and Cortana!

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South San Antonio
Taking a break from playing with my buddy!
Jojo Black

Taking a break from playing with my buddy!

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Castroville
Bella and Gizmo 🐶 Sic Em Bears! 💚💛
Annette DeLeon

Bella and Gizmo 🐶 Sic Em Bears! 💚💛

0
New Braunfels
Lainey and Duncan❤️
Brenlissette

Lainey and Duncan❤️

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Main/Military Plaza
This cat with the cool two different colored eyes has been with me since its birth, he’s deaf, is an outside cat, but stays either my other outside cats in my yard. Even gets well with my small doggie
paulg

This cat with the cool two different colored eyes has been with me since its birth, he’s deaf, is an outside cat, but stays either my other outside cats in my yard. Even gets well with my small doggie

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Castroville
Astro
Mary Ann

Astro

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Fort Sam Houston
Wifes pupper after her bath.
Burt

Wifes pupper after her bath.

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Stone Oak
Buffy
Norma P

Buffy

0
Valley Forge
Xena is ready for Fiesta!
Angelie

Xena is ready for Fiesta!

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Northeast Side
This is Molly, 7 months old
Mia

This is Molly, 7 months old

0
Thelka
Richard looking regal down by the River.

Richard looking regal down by the River.

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Highland Oaks
Chulita and Cutie Pie Looking out their window.
Alice

Chulita and Cutie Pie Looking out their window.

0
Northeast Side
Here’s Olivia (left top and bottom) and Honey (right top and bottom)
Amac4646

Here’s Olivia (left top and bottom) and Honey (right top and bottom)

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Cibolo
These two love the beach.
P.Davila

These two love the beach.

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Seguin
National pet day (Sadie and Tito)
Travis

National pet day (Sadie and Tito)

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Main/Military Plaza
Loves playing in yard!!
Kimberly

Loves playing in yard!!

0
Government Hill
Our Daisy 🌼
Marlen

Our Daisy 🌼

0
Stone Oak
Prince is celebrating pet day by lounging on his favorite pillow!
Shelby

Prince is celebrating pet day by lounging on his favorite pillow!

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Cibolo

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Pets” as the channel and “Pets” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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