KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos of adorable pets for National Pet Day

San Antonio pet owners took a moment to honor and love their furry friends by sharing photos with KSAT in celebration of National Pet Day on April 11, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio pet owners took a moment Saturday to honor and love their furry friends by sharing photos with KSAT in celebration of National Pet Day.

National Pet Day is celebrated annually on April 11.

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Whether sitting still or caught mid-play, KSAT viewers captured their four-legged friends at their best.

Here are many “paws-tastic” photos from KSAT Connect:

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Pets” as the channel and “Pets” as your category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

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