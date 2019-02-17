Locals get deep discount on admission to San Antonio Zoo for Presidents Day

SAN ANTONIO - Locals can enjoy nearly half off admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

The San Antonio Zoo said it will charge $8 admission for those who live in San Antonio, Bexar County and neighboring communities.

"The discount allows for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife," a news release for the event states.

Tickets can be purchased at the zoo's front gate with proof of residency.

The zoo is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

