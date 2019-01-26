Loved ones gather to remember mother, 2 daughters killed in Anaqua Springs home

SAN ANTONIO - Family and friends gathered to attend a visitation for Nichol Olsen and her daughters, 16-year-old Alexa Montez, and 10-year-old London Bribiescas.

The mother and her daughters were found dead Jan. 10 at an Anaqua Springs Ranch home.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office determined the girls were murdered and ruled Olsen's death as a suicide.

Family and friend who spoke to KSAT said they believe Olsen was not capable or hurting herself or her daughters.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has said the case is still under investigation.

“Nichol, she’s a beautiful person. I can’t believe we’re here. I was sick to my stomach coming here today, but I had to be here for her and the girls,” said Christine Leiva, a close friend for 17 years.

The visitation at the Mission Park Funeral Home in Stone Oak is open to the public and will last until 9 p.m. Friday.

The funeral for the mother and her daughters is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at A Place For Life Church.

