Major 281 closure this weekend ahead of traffic switch, another big closure next week

If you can avoid Highway 281 outside Loop 1604 this weekend and through next week, you'll probably want to. If you can't, then be patient and prepare for an extra slow commute while TxDOT crews make some big changes during their ongoing construction project.

The Highway 281 closures start Saturday after midnight. Crews will be switching the traffic lanes from the main lanes to the newly-built frontage roads on Highway 281 between Evans Road and Northwind Boulevard/Marshall Road.

The traffic switch closures are expected to continue until Monday at 5 a.m.

Source: TxDOT San Antonio

While the number of lanes will remain the same once the switch is in place, the speed limit will decrease from 60 mph to 45 mph because state law mandates that frontage road speed limits not exceed 45 mph. Traffic will remain on the frontage roads along this stretch for about the next year and a half while crews work on the main lanes.

After the traffic switch is complete, crews will begin reconstructing the intersection at Stone Oak Parkway/TPC Parkway which could lead to some further backup in the area.This part of the project is expected to last about a week.

Source: TxDOT San Antonio

During the reconstruction, drivers will not be permitted to turn onto Stone Oak Parkway or TPC Parkway from Highway 281. Traffic trying to enter Highway 281 from those roads will only be allowed to turn right. Drivers will need to proceed to the next turn -round if they want to travel in the opposite direction of Highway 281.

TxDOT officials say they expect heavy traffic during the intersection work. Officials say crews will be adjusting the timing phase for traffic signals in order to maintain traffic flow as smoothly as possible.

The traffic switch and intersection reconstruction are party of a two-phase project to widen U.S. 281 to 12 lanes between Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Parkway and 10 lanes from a little north of Stone Oak Parkway up to Borgfeld Road.

The first phase is scheduled to finish in March 2021, while the second phase should begin next year and finish up in the spring of 2023.

There will also be bicycle lanes and pedestrian crossings on the frontage roads.

The remaining direct connectors between Loop 1604 and Highway 281 are under construction and are expected to be ready for use in 2021.

Watch: TxDOT officials on Friday drove along a stretch of Highway 281 to show drivers what to expect during the closures and new traffic configuration.

