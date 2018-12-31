Man accused of choking girlfriend, kicking her 6-year-old daughter

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is accused of kicking a 6-year-old girl and then choking her mother when she confronted him.

Johnathan Lee Liebig, 28, and the girl's mother had been dating and were living in the same apartment when Liebig went into the girl's room to discipline her on Friday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Liebig became upset with the girl and kicked her with his shoe on, leaving a bruise on her left, inner thigh.

The girl told her mother, who confronted Liebig, police said.

Liebig walked toward his girlfriend, put his hands around her throat and applied pressure, restricting her breathing, according to an arrest affidavit. The woman told police she was unable to breathe for a few moments.

The woman was able to break free and called police, but Liebig left before officers arrived.

Arrested Saturday night, he now faces charges of assaulting a family member by choking or strangulation and intentional injury to a child. Both are third-degree felonies that carry prison sentences of two to 10 years.

