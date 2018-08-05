Man accused of hitting pregnant woman during family gathering brawl in Kirby

KIRBY, Texas - A man was arrested after hitting a pregnant woman during a family gathering in Kirby, police said.

Authorities said the gathering in the 100 block of Kirby Heights became violent when multiple family members began fighting on July 11.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after someone called 911 and reported that a man had hit a pregnant woman.

Police arrested 37-year-old Rudy Hernandez, of San Antonio, and charged him with assault, bodily injury and family violence.

The 34-year-old victim was treated by first responders but refused to be taken to a hospital.

