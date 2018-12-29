Teenager accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Friday arrested a teenager suspected of sexually assaulting a child who lives in his neighborhood.

According to an arrest affidavit for Angel Jesus Estrada, 17, the 8-year-old boy's mother called police after she saw the child fondling himself while watching television. When she asked what he was doing, the boy told her he learned it from Estrada.

The boy told investigators he was playing video games at Estrada's house when Estrada forced him to perform oral sex on him, the affidavit states.

Estrada gave a voluntary statement to investigators on Friday and told them that he had "accidentally" touched the boy's genitals with his hand, according to the affidavit. Later during the interview, however, he told investigators he was watching pornography, "wanted to experience what that felt like" and sexually assaulted the boy, court documents state.

Estrada is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.