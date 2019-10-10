Man eats handful of crickets on video in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The unofficial fan page for the University of Texas at San Antonio tweeted a video Wednesday of a man shoving a massive handful of crickets in his mouth and eating them.

"We are approaching the third day of the cricket plague. What sanity remains is quickly being whittled away," the tweet reads, in part.

The video has amassed nearly half a million views in less than 24 hours.

The cricket apocalypse comes after a very dry summer for San Antonio. Want to know why the weather may have something to do with the cricket invasion? Read more here.

People are the city are handling the cricket crisis in different ways.

One Boerne elementary school set their chickens loose to eat the insects. (Side note: The students who take care of the birds are called chicken tenders, and if you haven't read the story or seen the video, you need to.)

Watch the cricket consumption video below:

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Dearest Mother,



We are approaching the third day of the cricket plague. What sanity remains is quickly being whittled away. Starving students are now accepting these vile creatures as a source of sustenance. I fear cannibalism is next.



Rowdy have mercy. pic.twitter.com/aU44VcecVH — Meep Meep Nation (@MeepMeepNation) October 10, 2019

