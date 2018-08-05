Man hit, killed by car after trying to cross I-35 near downtown, police says

SAN ANTONIO - A man struck by a car is dead after police said he tried to cross lanes of Interstate 35 near downtown.

San Antonio police said the accident happened on the northbound lower level lanes of I-35 at the San Pedro Avenue exit around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, the man crossing was hit by an oncoming northbound driver. That driver then lost control of his vehicle and rear-ended an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation, while the 18-wheeler driver was not injured.

Police said the lower level of the I-35 northbound lanes were shut down for about two hours for the investigation but were later reopened.

The San Antonio Police Department said no one is being charged and are ruling the deadly incident as an accident.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.