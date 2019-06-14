Man killed after being ejected in rollover crash on I-10

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed Friday afternoon after he was ejected in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 between the West Avenue and Fresno Street exits, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the fatal rollover crash happened around 5:20 p.m. when the man, who was driving a black pickup truck, sideswiped another pickup truck on the highway.

According to police, the man was indecisive about whether he wanted to travel on the highway or get off, making in-and-out changes of direction.

The man, who is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation's website, the West Avenue exit on I-10 east is closed. TxDOT urges commuters to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on the air and online for latest details.

