Man recovering after being shot, suspect may be his brother

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man is in a hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.

San Antonio police say the man was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Marquette Drive, which is just north of St. Mary's University.

Two men, whom police suspect are brothers, were arguing in their house, according to a police sergeant. During the argument, one man pulled out a gun and shot the 19-year-old in the stomach, police said.

Police arrested the shooter when they arrived and the 19-year-old is in serious condition in a hospital.

