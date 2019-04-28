Man robbed after Snapchat date takes him to park with promise of intimacy, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is facing a felony charge of aggravated robbery after she took a man she met on Snapchat to a Stone Oak park with the promise of intimacy but set him up to be assaulted and robbed instead, a warrant states.

Viviana Leilane Bruno, 20, picked the victim up around midnight April 4 and took him to a neighborhood park in the 25000 block of Granite Path where she said they could "get intimate," an arrest affidavit states.

Bruno and the man were in the back seat of her car when Bruno said she needed to get a condom from the trunk of her car, according to court documents. The affidavit states that when Bruno got out of the car and opened her trunk, a man opened the back door of the vehicle and pulled the victim out of the car, assaulted him with brass knuckles and demanded his keys. Meanwhile, another man had a shotgun trained on the victim, the affidavit states.

The warrant notes that the victim told police he saw Bruno get into the drivers' seat of the car with no visible reaction of surprise as the two men robbed him of his keys and cellphone. After the robbery, the two men got into Bruno's car and drove away from the park, leaving the victim, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim, the warrant states, got help from a resident of a home near the park.

The victim told investigators that when he got home, he noticed cash had been stolen from his bedroom, the warrant states. He reviewed his surveillance video and saw a man entering his home after the park robbery, according to the arrest affidavit.

Court documents state the victim told police he had met up with Bruno multiple times before the robbery. He identified Bruno from a photo lineup.

Bruno faces a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. The other robbers were not named in the affidavit. It's unclear if they've been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Online court records show Bruno is awaiting release after posting $20,000 bail.

