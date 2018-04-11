Man told woman he has 'full blown AIDS' during sex assault, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case, but it may not stop the alleged victim from worrying.

An arrest warrant affidavit said the woman told police Carlos Harper, 40, told her he has full blown AIDS.

The affidavit said the alleged victim told investigators that Harper was a friend of a friend who needed a place to stay.

She says she allowed him to share her North Side apartment with her while she prepared to move out of state.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she was shocked when Harper suddenly began forcing his way into the bathroom as she was undressing to take a shower, then grabbed her by her neck and sexually assault her.

She told police that just before he did it, Harper told her he has "full blown AIDS."

The woman called police from a relative's home.

Officers then went back to her apartment where they found and arrested Harper.

The affidavit says when police questioning him, Harper told them he and the woman had been having an ongoing sexual relationship even though she knew he was HIV positive.

However, it says he denied having sex with her the night she says she was sexually assaulted.

Harper was taken into custody on a charge of sexual assault.

