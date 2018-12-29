Manhunt: Stolen handguns, drugs found after suspects lead police on chase, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A manhunt for two suspects is underway after officials said they led authorities on a chase and abandoned their vehicle in a North Side neighborhood where stolen handguns and drugs were found.

An official with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the chase began Friday night when a deputy with the Violent Crimes Task Force spotted a vehicle driving recklessly in the 1500 block of Austin Highway.

When the deputy tried the pull over the vehicle, the driver accelerated and took off, BCSO said.

The chase ended when the driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle in the 400 block of Brightwood Place and fled on foot down an alleyway.

BCSO deputies and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety initiated a perimeter, requesting a K-9 unit and aerial support in an attempt to locate the suspects.

The suspects, however, were not found and are still on the run, officials said.

Officials said deputies recovered a backpack containing two loaded handguns, which were later found to be stolen. The backpack also contained "large plastic bags containing over a pound of a marijuana" and other drugs.

