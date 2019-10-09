Judge: Michelle Barrientes Vela must vacate Pct. 2 constable's office

SAN ANTONIO - Michelle Barrientes Vela will no longer serve as the constable of Precinct 2, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Judge Martha Tanner dismissed the lawsuit filed by Barrientes Vela, who argued that she did not trigger the state's resign-to-run laws by announcing to KSAT's Deven Clarke that she would run for sheriff in 2020.

BREAKING Leticia Vasquez to be sworn in as Precinct 2 constable, after judge tosses out lawsuit filed by Michelle Barrientes Vela.

Barrientes Vela must vacate office by tomorrow morning #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/5VcQzY5fUG — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) October 9, 2019

The law stipulates that elected officials who announce plans for another office with more than 13 months left in their current term forfeit their seat.

Bexar County Commissioners have named Leticia Vasquez, a 25-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, to replace the embattled constable. She is set to be sworn in Wednesday.

That public declaration, which Barrientes Vela repeated to other media outlets the following day, triggered the state's resign-to-run law.

She has since described the announcement as an "excited utterance" made while the FBI and Texas Rangers raided her Northwest Side offices.

