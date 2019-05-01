Military, first responders get free admission to Schlitterbahn during final week of May

NEW BRAUNFELS - Schlitterbahn is honoring heroes with free admission to all of its water parks for the final week of May.

From May 27 to June 2, active duty and retired military service members, along with police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, will be granted free admission.

Spouses and dependents of military members and first responders will get 40 percent off their gate price admission.

Those looking to cash in on the freebie will need to present a valid military ID or proof of employment at the ticket booth.

Schlitterbahn defines military members as those on active duty, retirees, veterans, reservists or employed by the Department of Defense.

