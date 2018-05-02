Mitchell Lake Audubon Center looking for stolen turtle

SAN ANTONIO - The Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is seeking help to find a turtle that was stolen.

Workers at the center believe someone broke in and stole Rocket, a 6-year old turtle that lives in an enclosure at the center.

Rocket is a red-eared slider that is native to south Texas.

Holes were found in the net, which workers said might mean the turtle put up a fight.

The center uses the turtle to teach thousands of kids each year about wetlands.

"It's impossible for her to leave on her own," said Sara Beesley, the director of the center. "There's wire underground and we finally realized that the top had been broken. She is just priceless and please just bring her home."

Beesley said a surveillance video captured the entire incident. The center is working with San Antonio police and San Antonio Water System, or SAWS, Security to find the turtle.



