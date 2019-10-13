Multiple apartments destroyed in two-alarm fire

SAN ANTONIO - Eight apartment units are destroyed and several others are severely damaged after a large fire broke out on the Northwest side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Babcock Road. By time they arrived, flames were going through the roof of the Oak Hills Village Apartments, according to SAFD.

The Fire Department's public information officer, Joe Arrington, said the fire started in a chimney and quickly spread to the attic and other units. Arrington says that the damage was so severe in some apartments that the families won't be able to return to their homes.

"We're touching base with all those folks to make sure if they don't have somewhere to stay that we can get them either relocated here on property or a sister property or Red Cross if need be," Arrington said.

Investigators are still searching for what specifically caused the fire in the chimney.

