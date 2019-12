30+ stores extend return deadlines for unwanted gifts

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Sometimes the “perfect” gift your grandparents thought they nailed doesn’t go over so well.

In response to that, major retailers have extended their deadlines for returns.

More than 30 stores have a specific deadline on returning items purchased within the holiday period, according to Promocodes.com.

The retail and coupon website adds that other stores do not have a specific return for holiday purchases.

Tips to make the best of post-holiday shopping

Promocodes.com suggests customers take a receipt if possible, check deadlines and keep the tags when returning unwanted items.

Here’s a guide to extended holiday returns:

Amazon: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2019.

Apple: The last day for a return is Jan. 8, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 15-Dec. 25, 2019.

Asos: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2019.

AT&T Wireless: The last day for a return is Jan. 2, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 29-Dec. 19, 2019.

Banana Republic: The last day for a return is Jan. 15, 2020 (or 45 days, whichever is later) for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2019.

BeBe: The last day for a return is Jan. 15, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 15-Dec. 25, 2019.

Best Buy: The last day for a return is Jan. 14, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2019.

Calvin Klein: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 2019.

Coach: The last day for a return is Jan. 15, 2020 for an item purchased beginning Nov. 13, 2019.

Disney: The last day for a return is Jan. 18, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 7-Dec. 18, 2019.

Forever 21: The last day for a return is Jan. 8, 2020 (or 30 days, whichever is later) for an item purchased between Oct. 28, 2019-Jan. 8, 2020.

GameStop: New items can be returned within 30 days after purchase, and pre-owned items can be returned seven days after purchase.

Gap: The last day for a return is Jan. 15, 2020 (or 45 days, whichever is later) for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2019.

Hollister: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2019.

Lord & Taylor: The last day for a return is Jan. 15, 2020 for an item purchased between Oct. 1-Jan. 15, 2019.

Neiman Marcus: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 25, 2019.

New Balance: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 (or 45 days, whichever is longer) for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 25, 2019.

Nike: Purchases made between Nov. 1, 2019-Jan. 6, 2020 can be returned within 60 days of purchase.

Nordstrom: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 for an item purchased between Oct. 31-Dec. 17, 2019.

Old Navy: The last day for a return is Jan. 15, 2020 (or 45 days, whichever is later) for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2019.

Overstock.com: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 (or 30 days, whichever is later) for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2019.

Pier 1: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 (or 45 days, whichever is later) for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2019.

Ralph Lauren: The last day for a return is Feb. 1, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 13-Dec. 24, 2019.

Ray Ban: The last day for a return 100 days after a purchase made between Nov. 4-Dec. 31, 2019.

Saks Fifth Avenue: The last day for a return is Jan. 15, 2020 for an item purchased beginning Oct. 1, 2019.

Sears: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 (or 45 days for members only) for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 2019.

TJ Maxx: The last day for a return is Jan. 25, 2020 for an item purchased between Oct. 13-Dec. 24, 2019.

Tommy Hilfiger: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 2019.

Verizon: The last day for a return is Jan. 15, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 28-Dec. 31, 2019.

Walmart: The last day for a return is Jan. 25, 2020 for an item purchased between Oct. 24-Dec. 25, 2019. For cell phones, the return date is Jan. 10, 2020.

Wayfair: The last day for a return is Jan. 31, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2019.

Zulily: The last day for a return for store credit only is Jan. 31, 2020 for an item purchased between Nov. 11-Dec. 20, 2019.

Source: Promocodes.com