Neighbor, murder suspect come eye to eye

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County court records show the divorce hearing set for Brian and Josephine Ramos on Tuesday was canceled after she was allegedly shot to death Monday by her husband of 17 years.

Charged with his wife’s murder, Brian Ramos is being held in the Bexar County Jail under $350,000 bond.

San Antonio police said she was gunned down following an argument in the parking lot of a retail center in the 100 block of Goliad Road.

“I was making a lousy piece of toast. I stare out my window. All of a sudden I hear, bam, bam, bam, bam. 10 shots," said Kaye Lamping, who lives adjacent to the crime scene.

She said when she walked to her back gate to investigate, she saw a truck with tinted windows. Lamping said Ramos had returned to the scene, partially rolling down the window of his vehicle as police and onlookers were gathering.

“He stared at me. I stared at him and I didn’t say nothing. Thank God and Greyhound!” Lamping exclaimed.

She said Ramos “came back and watched (his wife) die” before driving off again. A short time later, Ramos was apprehended by San Antonio police near the crime scene.

Julian Serrano, the couple’s 19-year-old son, said his parents were supposed to get a divorce the next day but did not elaborate about their marriage.

Serrano, the eldest of three children, described his mother, a pharmacy tech at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, as a caring person.

