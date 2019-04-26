New intersection at Loop 1604, Bandera Road to open this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's first-of-a-kind intersection at Loop 1604 and Bandera Road is scheduled to be open this weekend.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the intersection, known as the "displaced left turn," will be fully opened by Sunday morning.

"The new intersection will gradually open up throughout this weekend, starting with a full closure starting at 11 p.m. (Friday) and a scheduled full opening by Sunday morning," TxDOT officials said.

In September 2017, KSAT reported the innovative $7.6 million project was created to provide some relief for commuters in the area.

The new intersection will move left-turning vehicles across the road several yards before the intersection, allowing forward-moving vehicles to move faster through the traffic light.

Did you catch our livestream yesterday with a visual explanation of this weekend's opening of the new Loop 1604 & SH 16 (Bandera Road) intersection? We have also put up a detailed blog post: about it with various detour maps -- click here:https://t.co/Tja9PEiryi pic.twitter.com/hUS7dnmrU2 — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) April 26, 2019

TxDOT expects the new design will ease traffic by about 75 percent through the intersection.

As crews work to add finishing touches and open the intersection, TxDOT officials said they anticipate some delays over the weekend.

"We're asking drivers if they can to avoid the area this weekend (to) reduce backups and to implement as smooth a transition as possible," TxDOT officials said.

