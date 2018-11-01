No indictment for fired SAPD officer accused of beating girlfriend with rock

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County grand jury decided Tuesday not to indict the ex-San Antonio police officer accused of beating his then-girlfriend with a rock outside her Far North Side apartment.

Following the May 26 incident, the San Antonio Police Department fired Justin Ayars this summer while he was under criminal investigation.

The victim, Krista Cooper-Nurse, told KSAT's Dillon Collier in June that Ayars fractured her orbital wall and sinus wall after hitting her in the head with a rock.

The incident forced her to go through reconstructive surgery on her face, Cooper-Nurse said.

Bexar County District Attorney Nice LaHood confirmed Thursday that a grand jury voted not to indict him after hearing evidence.

Ayars is appealing his termination to a third-party arbitrator.

Photos of the victim's injuries can be seen below:

***WARNING: Graphic Images***

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.