Off-duty Bexar County deputy arrested on suspicion of DWI with child in car

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County sheriff's deputy was arrested overnight on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, a state jail felony.

The deputy, Nancy Cruz, 23, has been employed by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office since July of 2017 but had been on unpaid administrative leave since April 1, for "ongoing attendance issues," according to a statement from BCSO. She was most recently assigned to the detention bureau.

Cruz was arrested Thursday night just before midnight on N. New Braunfels Avenue near Lamar Street by a Texas Department of Public Safety officer.

BCSO Internal Affairs will be conducting a separate investigation into the case, officials said.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said Cruz was served with proposed dismissal papers Friday morning.

"The ongoing lack of sound judgement displayed by this employee is detrimental to this agency. This is an affront and an insult to every other BCSO deputy who continues to serve with honor. She has been served with a proposed termination, which will be handled appropriately and within all guidelines," Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

