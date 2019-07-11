Officials to speak Thursday on human remains found in Seguin home

SEGUIN, Texas - Officials in Seguin are scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday regarding human remains that were found inside a home earlier this week.

Seguin Chief of Police Terry Nichols said Monday that police were investigating a case of child abuse and neglect, and while working officers received a tip that human remains may be inside a home in the 900 block of Anderson Street.

Police searched the home and found the remains of an adult inside a bedroom of the house.

The Guadalupe County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas State University Department of Anthropology all have been working together to determine the identity of the remains and how the individual died.

Both a woman and her daughter live at the home, but so far no one has been arrested in connection with the remains. They are said to have been cooperating with police.

Thursday's press conference will take place at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.