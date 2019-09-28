One juvenile killed, another detained after Far North Side shooting

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be an accidental fatal shooting Saturday involving two juvenile males on San Antonio's North Side.

Deputies were called to the 900 block of Pine Eagle Lane around 3:15 p.m. for a shooting in an RV.

A deputy on the scene said two juvenile males were playing with a gun when it went off, striking one of the boys in the head. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the other one was detained for questioning.

Deputies have not released the ages of the boys involved.

This is a developing story. Check KSAT.com later for more information.

